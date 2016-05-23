BRIEF-EZTEC launches Splendor Brooklin project

May 23 (Reuters) - EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA :
* Announced on Friday the launch of Splendor Brooklin project in Sao Paulo, Brazil
* The project is composed of one residential tower of 42 units, with areas of 213 square meters
* Potential sales value is 91.5 million Brazilian reais ($26.0 million)
* The company holds 100 percent of working interest in the project
* Scheduled to be finished in Set. 2019
Source text: bit.ly/1VfnE9s
$1 = 3.5141 Brazilian reais