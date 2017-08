May 23 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Aims to reach FY 2016 gross revenue of 15.9 million euros ($17.82 million)

* Aims to reach FY 2016 EBITDA of 0.5 million euros

* Board updated its 2016 financial targets on April 20

* Unit Pierrel Pharma has started clinical trials for Ubigel, a gel for the treatment of periodontitis

