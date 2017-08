May 23 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Ltd

* jse: mrp - final trading statement and final cash dividend declaration for the 53 weeks ended 2 april 2016

* Diluted heps for 53 weeks 1012.9 cents

* Final gross cash dividend of 419.0 cents per share has been declared for 53 weeks ended 2 april 2016, an increase of 13.7%