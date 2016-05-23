BRIEF- Almendral shareholders resolve to raise capital

May 23 (Reuters) - Almendral SA: :

* Said on Friday that its extraordinary meeting of shareholders (EGM) have resolved to raise capital to 562.0 billion Chilean pesos ($810.23 million) from 387.0 bln pesos

* To issue in one or more share issues up to 4.70 bln shares of the total value of up to 175.0 billion pesos ($252.30 million)

* The new shares have to be issued, subscribed and paid for within 3 years since the EGM

* The capital will be raise to back up the share issue of its unit, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA

Source text: bit.ly/1OIWEse

Further company coverage: ($1 = 693.6300 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)