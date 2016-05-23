FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF- Almendral shareholders resolve to raise capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 23, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF- Almendral shareholders resolve to raise capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Almendral SA: :

* Said on Friday that its extraordinary meeting of shareholders (EGM) have resolved to raise capital to 562.0 billion Chilean pesos ($810.23 million) from 387.0 bln pesos

* To issue in one or more share issues up to 4.70 bln shares of the total value of up to 175.0 billion pesos ($252.30 million)

* The new shares have to be issued, subscribed and paid for within 3 years since the EGM

* The capital will be raise to back up the share issue of its unit, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA

Source text: bit.ly/1OIWEse

Further company coverage: ($1 = 693.6300 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.