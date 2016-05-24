FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allied Irish net interest margin improves in Q1
May 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allied Irish net interest margin improves in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* Net interest margin 2.09% from 2.02% in q4 2015; upward trajectory expected to continue in 2016

* Fully loaded CORE TIER 1 ratio 13.1 percent versus 13.0 percent at end-december

* Impaired loans further reduced by 1 billion since December 2015 to 12 billion

* Trading income has been negatively impacted by heightened market volatility from macro events and Brexit fears

* Irish mortgage arrears declined by 4% in q1; new lending drawdowns increased by 17%

* Net provision writebacks of 109 million in q1 2016

* Market constraints are expected to curtail growth in the overall mortgage market in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

