BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska to include one-off cost in Q2 report
May 24, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska to include one-off cost in Q2 report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24(Reuters) - Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Monday it plans to include one-off cost related to partly set off of acquisition of shares in Allani Sp. z o.o. amounting to 2.4 million zlotys and related to that update of value of pledge to acquire non-controlling shares in Domodi Sp. z o.o. in the amount of 1.1 mln zlotys in Q2 financial report

* Those operations are result of annex signed on May 20, 2016 to sale and further co-operation agreement from Oct. 6, 2015

