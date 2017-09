May 24 (Reuters) - Beate Uhse AG :

* Q1 revenues fell by 7.1 million euros to 29.1 million euros ($32.57 million)or were 19.7 pct lower yoy

* Q1 EBT loss 1.061 million euros versus loss 1.740 million euros year ago

* Board keeps to FY forecast, expecting it now in low end of forecasted range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)