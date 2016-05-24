FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Santander chairman says banking industry needs more "clarity" on regulation
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Santander chairman says banking industry needs more "clarity" on regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Chairman of Spain’s Banco Santander , Ana Botin:

* Says at Institute of International Finance (IIF) meeting in Madrid that banking system needs more “clarity” on regulation

* Says Britain would be better off if it remains in the European Union but Santander would remain there whatever the outcome of the “Brexit” vote

* At same event, Chairman of BBVA, Francisco Gonzalez, says there is no more room for expansionary monetary policy in the eurozone

* Gonzalez says only way to boost economy in Europe is through expansion of fiscal policy and Germany should take the lead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.