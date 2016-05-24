FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Best Buy Co Inc says Corie Barry to become CFO
May 24, 2016

BRIEF-Best Buy Co Inc says Corie Barry to become CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc

* Best Buy announces internal succession plan for company’s chief administrative and chief financial officer

* Current chief strategic growth officer to assume CFO role

* CAO and CFO Sharon Mccollam to step down at conclusion of company’s annual shareholder meeting in June

* Mccollam will remain with company in an advisory capacity until end of fiscal year, January 28, 2017

* Corie Barry, current chief strategic growth officer, will become chief financial officer at conclusion of annual shareholder meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
