BRIEF-Generali says did not get any "indemnifiable claim" over BSI

May 24 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali says:

* has not received any communication qualifying as “indemnifiable claim” under agreement for Swiss private bank BSI with BTG Pactual

* is protected by several contractual provisions, BTG Pactual has “duty to mitigate any damage”

* A source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that BTG Pactual is seeking indemnity from BSI SA’s prior owner after losses tied to dealings with a troubled Malaysian fund led to EFG International AG cutting the price it paid for a controlling stake in BSI this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)