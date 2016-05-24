FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intuit Inc Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.94
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intuit Inc Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.94

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc

* Posts Strong Third-quarter results; raises full-year guidance

* Received board approval for a $0.30 per share dividend for fiscal Q4

* Q3 revenue $2.304 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.25 billion

* Raised revenue, operating income and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year

* Reiterated its full-year fiscal 2016 guidance range for quickbooks online subscribers of 1.475 million to 1.500 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $ 3.94

* Q3 NON-GAAP earnings per share $3.43

* Q3 new quickbooks desktop and online customers combined grew 16 percent year to date

* Sees 2016 revenue of $4.660 billion to $4.680 billion, growth of 11 to 12 percent

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.53 to $3.55

* Added 140,000 quickbooks online subscribers in quarter, bringing total to 1,397,000 paid subscribers worldwide at end of april

* Sees FY 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $3.63 to $3.65

* Sees 2016 NON-GAAP diluted eps of $3.63 to $3.65

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $4.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.