BRIEF-China Distance Education qtrly net income per ADS $0.073
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Distance Education qtrly net income per ADS $0.073

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly adjusted diluted net income per american depositary share $0.087

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $24.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $27.3 million to $28.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 0 to 5 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $108.2 million to $113.6 million

* Qtrly basic and diluted net income per american depositary share (“ADS”) were $0.073

* Sees Q3 revenue to decline primarily due to a late start to enrollment season for our national pharmacist test preparation courses

* Net revenue from online education services was $19.0 million in Q2 of fiscal 2016, up 12.2 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
