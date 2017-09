May 25(Reuters) - KTG Agrar SE :

* Said on Tuesday FY group sales revenues climbed 92.4 million euros to 326.5 million euros ($364.01 million)

* FY operating result up 4.4 million euros to 59.0 million euros

* Generated a positive result for the year of 3.6 million euros (previous year: 6.4 million euros)

