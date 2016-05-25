Eurogroup deal on Greece a credit positive development - Moody's

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - A decision by euro zone finance ministers to unlock further aid to Greece is a positive development for the sovereign’s creditworthiness, Moody’s ratings agency said on Wednesday.

Eurogroup finance ministers early on Wednesday gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in new funds for Greece and gave their firmest offer yet of debt relief.

Moody’s said the deal alleviates the risk of a liquidity squeeze in Greece, especially in the near term.

“The Eurogroup also provided a road map on debt relief, which is credit positive as it signals a growing consensus among euro area member countries and the institutions, namely the IMF and the European Commission, on debt relief,” it said in a statement.

But the agency added that the “implementation risks” of the deal remained high because of a small governing majority, weak institutions, and the backdrop of political and social discontent.

Moody’s rates Greece Caa3, deep in junk territory, with a stable outlook. It is set to review the rating on June 24. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)