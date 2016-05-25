FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lionsgate Entertainment reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.07
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lionsgate Entertainment reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Lionsgate Entertainment Corp :

* Lionsgate reports results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue $791.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $740.7 million

* Company pays quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share

* Qtrly filmed entertainment backlog of approximately $1.5 billion versus. $1.3 billion Q-O-Q

* qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $738.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

