BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources reports Q4 revenue of $10 mln
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources reports Q4 revenue of $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Neptune announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Neptune Sees FY 2017 revenue for Nutraceutical Segment to be greater than last 12 month fiscal 2016 revenue proforma of $41 million

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc Qtrly revenues of $10.0 million, up 161% versus last year

* In fiscal 2017, we expect significant growth in revenues and adjusted ebitda for nutraceutical segment

* Net loss was $379,000 for current quarter, versus a net loss of $10.7 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
