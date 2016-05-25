BRIEF-Heico Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.57

May 25 (Reuters) - Heico Corp :

* Heico Corporation reports record net sales and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2016; full year fiscal 2016 net sales and net income growth estimates raised

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 sales $350.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $340.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Flight Support Group’s FY 2016 sales up 8 to 10 percent

* Sees FY capital expenditures to approximate $32 million