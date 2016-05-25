FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heico Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.57
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 25, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heico Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Heico Corp :

* Heico Corporation reports record net sales and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2016; full year fiscal 2016 net sales and net income growth estimates raised

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 sales $350.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $340.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Flight Support Group’s FY 2016 sales up 8 to 10 percent

* Sees FY capital expenditures to approximate $32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

