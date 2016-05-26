BRIEF-mBank holds 10.93 pct of votes in Mediacap SA

May 26(Reuters) - Mediacap SA :
* Said on Wednesday that mBank SA holds 1.8 mln Mediacap shares corresponding to 10.93 percent of votes at the general meeting
* On May 20 mBank, as acquiring company, received the rights and obligations in terms of management of portfolios of financial instruments of mWealth Management SA, as the company was being divided
* Mediacap shares were in portfolios managed by mWealth Management before the division
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom