BRIEF-mBank holds 10.93 pct of votes in Mediacap SA
May 26, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-mBank holds 10.93 pct of votes in Mediacap SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26(Reuters) - Mediacap SA :

* Said on Wednesday that mBank SA holds 1.8 mln Mediacap shares corresponding to 10.93 percent of votes at the general meeting

* On May 20 mBank, as acquiring company, received the rights and obligations in terms of management of portfolios of financial instruments of mWealth Management SA, as the company was being divided

* Mediacap shares were in portfolios managed by mWealth Management before the division

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
