BRIEF-Gimv sells 23.58 pct stake in Vandemoortele
May 26, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gimv sells 23.58 pct stake in Vandemoortele

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Safinco acquires 23.58 pct shareholding held by Gimv in Vandemoortele

* Safinco will finance acquisition, partly by making use of Safinco’s own credit facilities, and partly through extraordinary dividend to be declared by Vandemoortele NV to Safinco

* Extraordinary dividend to be declared by Vandemoortele NV to Safinco in an amount of 145 million euros, which will be funded by drawing under its existing revolving credit facility Source text: bit.ly/25nHhTd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

