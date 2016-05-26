BRIEF-Moretime Professional Services to file for bankruptcy

May 26 (Reuters) - Moretime Professional Services publ AB :
* Board has decided to sell 100 pct of shares in subsidiary Moretime Business Partner AB to subsidiary of Nordic accounting and IT company ECIT AS
* Proceeds received from above mentioned sale would not be sufficient to further conduct business in other group companies
* Efforts to involve Moretime’s largest lenders in a solution have failed
* Believes there are no prerequisites for continuing reconstructions
* As a consequence, a bankruptcy petition for Moretime Professional Services AB (publ), MDS Digital Solutions AB and Moretime Financial Services AB will be submitted to Stockholm District Court
Source text: bit.ly/1TGjs0d
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom