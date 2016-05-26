FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moretime Professional Services to file for bankruptcy
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 26, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moretime Professional Services to file for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Moretime Professional Services publ AB :

* Board has decided to sell 100 pct of shares in subsidiary Moretime Business Partner AB to subsidiary of Nordic accounting and IT company ECIT AS

* Proceeds received from above mentioned sale would not be sufficient to further conduct business in other group companies

* Efforts to involve Moretime’s largest lenders in a solution have failed

* Believes there are no prerequisites for continuing reconstructions

* As a consequence, a bankruptcy petition for Moretime Professional Services AB (publ), MDS Digital Solutions AB and Moretime Financial Services AB will be submitted to Stockholm District Court

Source text: bit.ly/1TGjs0d

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.