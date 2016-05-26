BRIEF-AAT Holding updates on international expansion strategy

May 26 (Reuters) - AAT Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday it updated its international expansion strategy
* Is to continue expansion in Central and Eastern Europe through increasing number of subsidiaries by establishing new units or by acquisitions
* In Western Europe it aims at limiting development of its own units and focus on acquisitions of existing units only
* Is to liquidate its Dutch unit ASTAL Security Technologies B.V. (Astal Holandia) because of high operating costs and lower growth dynamics comparing to units operating in Central and Eastern Europe
* In 2015 ASTAL Security Technologies B.V. reported net loss of 1.6 million zlotys ($405,905.93)
* Regardless of decision to close Astal Holandia it intends to keep its presence in Dutch market in cooperation with a local distributor
$1 = 3.9418 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom