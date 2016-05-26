FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AAT Holding updates on international expansion strategy
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 26, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AAT Holding updates on international expansion strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - AAT Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday it updated its international expansion strategy

* Is to continue expansion in Central and Eastern Europe through increasing number of subsidiaries by establishing new units or by acquisitions

* In Western Europe it aims at limiting development of its own units and focus on acquisitions of existing units only

* Is to liquidate its Dutch unit ASTAL Security Technologies B.V. (Astal Holandia) because of high operating costs and lower growth dynamics comparing to units operating in Central and Eastern Europe

* In 2015 ASTAL Security Technologies B.V. reported net loss of 1.6 million zlotys ($405,905.93)

* Regardless of decision to close Astal Holandia it intends to keep its presence in Dutch market in cooperation with a local distributor

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9418 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.