May 27 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Said on Thursday FY 2015 net profit up 100 percent at 3.0 million euros ($3.4 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA up 19 percent at 6.1 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago

* FY assets under management at end-Dec. down 8.3 percent at 159 million euros versus 173.3 million euros at end of Dec. 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1P2nRvx

Further company coverage: