a year ago
BRIEF-Maersk Drilling to buy jack-up rig from Hercules Offshore
May 27, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maersk Drilling to buy jack-up rig from Hercules Offshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Maersk Drilling, a unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk :

* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the newbuild harsh environment jack-up rig, from a subsidiary of Hercules Offshore and with immediate delivery from Jurong Shipyard in Singapore

* Says according to the agreement, Maersk Drilling assumes the right to take delivery of the rig and Maersk Drilling settles the final payment of approx. $190 million with Jurong

* Says after delivery, the rig will be mobilised to the North Sea to commence a five-year drilling contract with Maersk Oil and its partners, BP and JX Nippon, on the Culzean gas field offshore UK.

* Says the value of the five-year drilling contract is approx. $420 million, including a mobilisation fee of $9 million For more on the company, click on (Copenhagen newsroom)

