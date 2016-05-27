FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redan's management board issues opinion on tender offer announced by shareholders
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2016 / 6:35 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Redan's management board issues opinion on tender offer announced by shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Redan SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its management board announced its opinion on the tender offer for 14,256,263 Redan's shares announced by the company's shareholders

* Following the analysis concerning, among others, the company's share price, financial results, unit TXM SA performance and its fashion segment performance, the management board decided that the tender price of 2.07 zlotys ($0.53) per share is on the border of the lower range of the company's shares fair value

* The shareholders, Radoslaw Wisniewski, Piengjai Wisniewska and Teresa Wisniewska, together with Redral Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. and Ores Sp. z o.o. announced tender offer for 39.92 pct in Redan on May 10

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9352 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

