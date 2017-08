BRIEF-Jeudan Q1 EBVAT up at DKK 141 million

May 27 (Reuters) - Jeudan A/S :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenue of 298 million Danish crowns ($45 million) versus 308 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBVAT (result before interest and value adjustments) 141 million crowns versus 137 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax loss 287 million crowns versus loss 257 million crowns year ago

* Maintains FY guidance - still sees 2016 EBVAT of 550 million - 590 million crowns, based on revenue of about 1.2 billion Danish crowns

