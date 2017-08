May 27(Reuters) - RomReal Ltd :

* Q1 net asset value 0.44 euro (4.17 Norwegian crowns) per share

* Q1 operating revenue 74,000 euros versus 66,000 euros year ago

* Q1 pre-tax result 444,000 euros ($495,000) versus 289,000 euros

* Says expects to dispose further assets in the quarters to come

