* Said on Thursday its unit Alcadon Holding AB had issued 3-year unsecured bond loan of 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.9 million) within frame of 200 million crowns

* Coupon is 3-month Stibor+550bps

* Says bond to be listed on regulated marketplace

