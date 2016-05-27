FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis to propose capital increase through credit compensation
May 27, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis to propose capital increase through credit compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Said on Friday to propose three private share offers amounting to 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) to compensate credits

* To run two private offers of total 3.6 million shares at a premium of 0.0084 euro per share

* To run one private offer of 0.5 million shares at a premium of 0.0179 euros per share

* All shares have nominal value of 0.3 euros per share

* Offers allow incomplete subscription

$1 = 0.8948 euros Gdynia Newsroom

