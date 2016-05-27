FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altos Hornos to issue 113.5 mln shares to exchange for debt
May 27, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altos Hornos to issue 113.5 mln shares to exchange for debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Altos Hornos de Mexico SAB de CV :

* Said on Thursday judge recognised payment rights related to 16.26 billion Mexican pesos ($879.08 million) in insolvency proceedings which were resolved May 16

* Estimates that holders of 10.73 billion Mexican pesos of these payment rights agreed to exchange 69.15 percent of debt for shares of Altos Hornos and cash payment in US dollars

* To swap each 1 million Mexican pesos of payment rights for 15,303.85 ordinary shares and $2,735.55 cash

* As a result company issued 8.85 billion Mexican pesos in payment rights, 113.5 million ordinary shares and $20.3 million in cash

Source text: bit.ly/1sSPyxp

Further company coverage:

$1 = 18.4966 Mexican pesos Gdynia Newsroom

