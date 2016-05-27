BRIEF-PC Connection acquires Softmart; Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

May 27 (Reuters) - PC Connection Inc
* PC Connection acquires Softmart
* PC Connection says founder and chairman of Softmart Richard Sloane will be leaving organization
* PC Connection Inc - Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* PC Connection Inc - Acquisition is expected to be accretive to PC Connection's earnings, excluding items
* PC Connection Inc - Softmart will continue to be operated under Softmart name