October 2, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla Motors says Q3 deliveries of about 24,500 vehicles, up about 70 pct from last quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc -

* Tesla Q3 2016 production and deliveries

* Says deliveries of approximately 24,500 vehicles in Q3 was an increase of just over 70 percent from last quarter's deliveries of 14,402

* Says delivered approximately 24,500 vehicles in Q3, of which 15,800 were Model S and 8,700 were Model X

* Says production rose to 25,185 vehicles in Q3, an increase of 37 percent from Q2 production of 18,345

* Says expect Q4 deliveries and production to be at or slightly above Q3

* Says guidance of 50,000 vehicles for the second half of 2016 is maintained

* Says starting in Q3, qtrly financial releases to no longer include non-GAAP revenue Further company coverage:

