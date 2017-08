Oct 3 (Reuters) - K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) :

* Said on Friday decided to carry out a directed share issue of 400,000 preference shares

* Issue price is 270 crowns per share

* Through the issue, company receives proceeds of about 108 million Swedish crowns ($12.58 million) before issue costs Source text: bit.ly/2dLj2qo

