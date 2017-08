Oct 3 (Reuters) - Value Management & Research AG :

* Said on Friday VMR group recorded in H1 of 2016 normalized EBITDA for continuing operations (4Free group) in the amount of 212,000 euros ($238,012.40)

* Including interinvest s.a. divested on 30.06.2016 H1 EBITDA amounted to -180,000 euros

