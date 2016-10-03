FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ludwig Beck lowers FY outlook after prelim Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :

* Said on Saturday is expecting lower sales and lower earnings for 2016 as a whole

* On the basis of preliminary figures as of Sept 30, 2016, sales declined in Q3 of 2016 by about 12 percent in comparison to Q3 of 2015

* Now assumes FY group sales to be about 174 million euros ($195.45 million) (previous forecast: 180-190 million euros) with EBIT in the range of 4 million to 5 million euros (previous forecast: 8-9 million euros)

* Executive Board also no longer deems the forecast for 2016 for the AG to be realistic

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8902 euros Gdynia Newsroom

