Oct 3 (Reuters) - J Boutaris & Son Holding SA :

* Reported on Friday that H1 sales at 5.8 million euros ($6.51 million), down 6.2 per cent versus year ago

* H1 EBITDA 50,000 euros versus 394,000 euros year ago

* H1 EBT loss 678,000 euros versus 428,000 euros year ago

Further company coverage: