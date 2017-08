Oct 3 (Reuters) - NBG Pangaea Real Estate Investment Co :

* Reported on Friday that H1 turnover up 4 per cent at 57.3 million euros ($64.39 million) versus year ago

* H1 adjusted EBITDA up 6 per cent at 49.4 million euros versus year ago

* H1 net profit 20.9 million euros versus loss 21.1 million euros year ago

* NAV on June 30 at 4.55 euros per share

