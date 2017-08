Oct 3 (Reuters) - Black Pearl SA :

* Reported on Friday that it acquired 18.6 pct in ECO MILAN, consolidating 95 pct in company

* Value of acquisition of 95 pct in ECO MILAN amounted to 8 million zlotys ($2.09 million)

* Revenue from planned investment is forecasted at minimum 40 million zlotys

* ECO MILAN conducts development activities in the field of multi-family housing

Source text for nEiko:

Further company coverage: