a year ago
BRIEF-Starhedge negotiates sale of assets
October 3, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starhedge negotiates sale of assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Starhedge SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed a "Memorandum of Understanding" agreement concerning the preparation and selling a separate and independent part of Starhedge to the US-based VTEC LLC

* VTEC has 30 days for exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition

* The potential buyer declared the minimum financial readiness of 7.5 million zlotys ($2.0 million), Starhedge accepted the minimum value of 5.0 mln zlotys for the acquisition of some assets

* The purchase to be completed within one month from the date of Starhedge's FY 2016 report publication

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8210 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

