a year ago
BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson submits split plan to court
October 3, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson submits split plan to court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Said on Friday that it submitted to the court draft of split Esotiq & Henderson through the transfer of part of the assets

* The division will be carried out by transfer of the company's assets to a newly established acquiring company, without decreasing of share capital

* New shares will be issued to all existing shareholders of the company, according to the exchange ratio 1:1

* Shareholders to receive 2,233,500 shares, representing 1,000,000 of preferred A series shares and 1,233,500 B series shares with nominal value of 0.1 zloty ($0.0262) per share

* Reported on May that it decided to start works on a division of the company

$1 = 3.8231 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

