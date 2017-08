Oct 3 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

- Cazenove Capital Management, the UK wealth manager of Schroders, has reached an agreement with C. Hoare & Co. to acquire its wealth management business.

- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed and it is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2017.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)