FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-British sales of mutual funds bounce back in August - Investment Association
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-British sales of mutual funds bounce back in August - Investment Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Investment Association says mutual fund sales in the UK bounce back in August after Brexit slump, total assets now at more than 1 trillion pounds.

* Net retail sales of 1.7 billion pounds in August.

* Fixed Income was the best selling asset class with sales over 1.2 billion pounds.

* Mixed Asset funds were the second best-selling with net retail sales of 412 million pounds.

* Money Market funds were the third best-selling with net retail sales of 200 million pounds.

* Property funds saw a small net retail inflow of 1 million pounds.

* Equity funds saw a net retail outflow of 629 million pounds.

* Targeted Absolute Return was the most popular sector with sales of 480 million pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.