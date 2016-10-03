BRIEF-British sales of mutual funds bounce back in August - Investment Association

Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Investment Association says mutual fund sales in the UK bounce back in August after Brexit slump, total assets now at more than 1 trillion pounds.

* Net retail sales of 1.7 billion pounds in August.

* Fixed Income was the best selling asset class with sales over 1.2 billion pounds.

* Mixed Asset funds were the second best-selling with net retail sales of 412 million pounds.

* Money Market funds were the third best-selling with net retail sales of 200 million pounds.

* Property funds saw a small net retail inflow of 1 million pounds.

* Equity funds saw a net retail outflow of 629 million pounds.

* Targeted Absolute Return was the most popular sector with sales of 480 million pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)