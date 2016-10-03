FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-PTC Inc says expects Q4 adj EPS, revenue to miss prior guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PTC Inc says expects Q4 adj EPS, revenue to miss prior guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - PTC Inc

* Expect Q4 2016 GAAP And Non-GAAP Revenue, And GAAP And Non-GAAP EPS To Be Below Low End Of Prior Guidance

* Ptc Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fy'16 Results; Bookings And Subscription Mix Expected To Be Significantly Above The High End Of Guidance

* Preliminary Bookings For Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2016 Are Expected To Be Between $139 Million And $142 Million

* Also Expects Its Q4'16 Bookings Subscription Mix To Be Approximately 70%, Significantly Exceeding Its Prior Guidance Of 46%

* Expects FY'16 Restructuring Charges Of Approximately $75 To $80 Million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.