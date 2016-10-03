FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore chairman Giorgio Squinzi resigns
October 3, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore chairman Giorgio Squinzi resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Il Sole 24 Ore SpA :

* Said on Saturday that the CEO received on Sept. 30 an "irrevocable with immediate effect" letter of resignation from five board members, including chairman Giorgio Squinzi

* The other board members who resigned in the letter are: Livia Pomodoro, Claudia Parzani, Carlo Pesenti and Mauro Chiassarini

* Says that the decision of the five board members was motivated also in the light of the request made by the majority shareholder regarding the willingness of the board members to resign in the interest of the company and its preservation

* On Oct. 1 another board member, Maria Carmela Colaiacovo, resigned

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

