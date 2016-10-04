FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
October 4, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Ericsson negotiations with unions over jobs ongoing - union spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Per Norlander, an Ericsson union representative for Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers, tells Reuters:

** "We know politicians want to be notified and the company probably wants to go out with some kind of notification, but there are no results from the negotiations."

** Swedish public service broadcaster SVT reported late on Monday Ericsson would announce a cost cutting package on Tuesday

** Some 3,000 to 4,000 jobs at Ericsson in Sweden may be cut, SVT said citing unnamed sources

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Mia Shanley

