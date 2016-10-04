FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Competition destroying Spain's banking sector value- Sabadell CEO
October 4, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Competition destroying Spain's banking sector value- Sabadell CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - CEO of Spain's Banco De Sabadell Jaime Guardiola:

* Says competition in Spain's banking sector is forcing banks to issue loans below their market rate, which destroy value, at a time that they have to retain more capital

* "At current market prices ... and with the cost of capital that the market demands, there is a significant chunk of transactions being done today, with clients of a certain size, that destroy value," he told a banking conference in Madrid Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)

