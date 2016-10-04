FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Darden Restaurants reports Q1 net EPS from cont ops of $0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc :

* Expects FY 2017 earnings per share $3.87 to $3.97

* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results; increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year; and announces new share repurchase authorization

* Q1 sales $1.71 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.72 billion

* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.3% for quarter

* Qtrly Olive Garden same-restaurant sales rose 2.0% percent

* Qtrly reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased 39.7% to $0.88

* Authorized a new share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock

* Reaffirms its outlook for same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.0% to 2.0% for FY 2017

* Q1 Olive Garden sales $961.2 million versus $944.6 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
