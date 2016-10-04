FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-KNF requests suspension of shares trading of 5 companies
October 4, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-KNF requests suspension of shares trading of 5 companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Requested the Warsaw Stock Exchange to suspend trading of shares of Topmedical SA, B3System SA, Hawe SA and Interbud-Lublin SA from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4 including

* Says requested suspension of trading of Topmedical, B3System and Hawe SA as the companies have not published their H1 2016 financial reports in requested time frame

* Says requested suspension of trading of Interbud-Lublin SA connection with the publication of H1 2016 report that does not meet the requirements provided for by law

* Requested also suspension of trading of Budopol-Wroclaw SA from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3 including as the company has not published its FY 2015 financial report

* WSE said on Monday it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Budopol-Wroclaw SA

Source text - bit.ly/2doD3r6

Further company coverage:,,, ,

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
