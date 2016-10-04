Euro zone bond yields, euro jump on report of ECB plan for QE tapering

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields soared across the region and the euro rose late on Tuesday after media reports of an ECB plan for tapering its asset-purchase programme.

The European Central Bank will probably slowly wind down bond purchases before it ends quantitative easing and could do so in steps of 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) a month, Bloomberg news cited euro zone central bank officials as saying.

That triggered a sell-off in euro zone bonds, which have been underpinned by the 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying scheme.

Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields rose as much as 8 basis points each on the day to two-week highs, while benchmark 10-year German Bund yields rose 5 bps to minus 0.042 percent -- their highest level in about 1-1/2 weeks.

German 30-year bond yields also rose sharply and were up 6 bps on the day at 0.54 percent, while the euro rallied on the report.

The euro rose past 88 pence for the first time since early 2-013 on the report. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, John Geddie and Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)