BRIEF-Jaguar signs earn-in agreement to sell Gurupi project to Avanco resources
* Signs earn-in agreement to sell Gurupi project to Avanco resources
Oct 4 National Retail Properties Inc :
* National Retail Properties, Inc. prices depositary shares representing Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Priced public offering of 12 million depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs earn-in agreement to sell Gurupi project to Avanco resources
* Select Sands enters into an agreement including option to purchase dry plant, operating equipment, and sand inventory located near Select Sands' Sandtown quarry on Union Pacific Rail Line
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2dHOPZ0) Further company coverage: