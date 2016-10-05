BRIEF-AccorHotels CEO says no news yet on Jin Jiang situation

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells reporters ahead of the group's Investor Day:

* Digital plan will allow AccorHotels to triple group business volume within 3-4 years

* AccorHotels ceo says "not worried" about future of France as a tourist destination but safety issues must be addressed

* Accorhotels ceo says luxury sector to contribute over 50 percent to hotelservices division result by 2020 thanks to FRHI acquisition

* Accorhotels CEO says nothing new on jin jiang situation, will see jin jiang representatives next week. Jin Jian is the top AccorHotels shareholder with 12.6 percent stake. AccorHotels has been trying to limit a push by Jin Jiang to increase its stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)